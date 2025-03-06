Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 31,755 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,755 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.43.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $174.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.14.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

