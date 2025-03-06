GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total value of $1,924,222.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,691,559.44. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total value of $968,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,935 shares in the company, valued at $26,272,663.75. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,596 shares of company stock valued at $18,678,177 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.00.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $497.38 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $522.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

