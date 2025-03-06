Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 509,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.16.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

