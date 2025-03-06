J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys 297 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $141.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $146.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

