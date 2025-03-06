iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) is One Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,548,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,363 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 7.8% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $234,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 485,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 73,473 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,997,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,134,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after buying an additional 37,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $52.37 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1981 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

