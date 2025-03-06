FundX Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLX) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FundX Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,802 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of FundX Conservative ETF worth $21,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in FundX Conservative ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

FundX Conservative ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of XRLX stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. FundX Conservative ETF has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $47.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96.

FundX Conservative ETF Company Profile

The fundX Investment Conservative ETF (XRLX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through a conservative portfolio of equity and fixed income securities perceived to be in sync with market leaders.

