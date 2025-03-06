LHM Inc. Purchases 75,000 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

LHM Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises 0.9% of LHM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LHM Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 160,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 114,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

