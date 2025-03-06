iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $320.30 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $337.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.79 and a 200 day moving average of $322.06.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

