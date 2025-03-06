SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 309.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,598,000 after buying an additional 150,710 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 1,338,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,688,000 after buying an additional 26,463 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,542,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $85.77 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average is $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

