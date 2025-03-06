544 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 216.1% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 334,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,613 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of IEMG opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

