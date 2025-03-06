Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $100.93 million and $6.54 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00024012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,162,501,733 coins and its circulating supply is 951,947,946 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

