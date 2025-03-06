BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. BlackSky Technology updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

BKSY traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,193. BlackSky Technology has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BlackSky Technology from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 7,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $74,763.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,368,830.85. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 5,550 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $59,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 354,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,622.95. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,086 shares of company stock worth $245,866 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

