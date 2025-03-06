Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 20.7% – Time to Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.81. Approximately 884,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,242,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$229.82 million, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 3.25.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

