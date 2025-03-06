Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $633.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $714.93 and a 200 day moving average of $766.18. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.27 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

