Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Short Interest Up 31.0% in February

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ECCC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.22. 6,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1354 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

