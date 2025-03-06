NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 299 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

