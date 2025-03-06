One Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FundX Flexible ETF (NYSEARCA:XFLX)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in FundX Flexible ETF (NYSEARCA:XFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,049,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,658 shares during the period. FundX Flexible ETF makes up about 1.6% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of FundX Flexible ETF worth $49,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
FundX Flexible ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FundX Flexible ETF stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. FundX Flexible ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $25.52.
FundX Flexible ETF Profile
