PAID Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,822.62 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One PAID Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and approximately $1,822.62 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89,901.71 or 1.01159866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89,397.86 or 1.00592924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 589,686,915 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,986,782 tokens. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID has a current supply of 589,686,914.6 with 475,986,781.85 in circulation. The last known price of PAID is 0.02934027 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,121.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

