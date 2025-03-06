Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 41253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 192.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 585.1% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

