Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enel Trading Down 0.1 %

ENLAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.22. 300,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. Enel has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

