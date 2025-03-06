Piper Sandler Increases ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target to $9.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $4.00 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALXO

ALX Oncology Stock Up 18.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALX Oncology stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 42,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.