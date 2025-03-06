San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Up 178.6% – Should You Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 178.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.20. 3,697,115 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,184% from the average daily volume of 161,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08. The company has a market cap of C$17.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

About San Lorenzo Gold

(Get Free Report)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.