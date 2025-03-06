Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Short Interest Down 12.6% in February

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,420,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 31st total of 17,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 300.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ballard Power Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,264,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,316,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 9.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Ballard Power Systems
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ballard Power Systems
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.