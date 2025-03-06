Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 201,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,749,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after buying an additional 4,310,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,330,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 119,374.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,998,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,141 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,452,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,555.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 767,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 738,281 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 70,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,778. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $17.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

