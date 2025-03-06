Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Ariston Services Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $231.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.81 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.44. The company has a market capitalization of $228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

