Short Interest in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Grows By 19.4%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 16.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,175.90. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,010,851.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,078.12. This represents a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 179,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,859. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.