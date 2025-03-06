HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given New GBX 1,070 Price Target at Citigroup

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 960 ($12.37) to GBX 1,070 ($13.79) in a research note issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s current price.

HSBC Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of HSBA traded down GBX 42.90 ($0.55) on Thursday, reaching GBX 885.50 ($11.41). The stock had a trading volume of 257,928,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,504,715. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 572.90 ($7.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 950.20 ($12.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £197.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 840.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 746.05.

About HSBC

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

