HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given New GBX 1,070 Price Target at Citigroup

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 960 ($12.37) to GBX 1,070 ($13.79) in a research note issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s current price.
HSBC Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of HSBA traded down GBX 42.90 ($0.55) on Thursday, reaching GBX 885.50 ($11.41). The stock had a trading volume of 257,928,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,504,715. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 572.90 ($7.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 950.20 ($12.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £197.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 840.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 746.05.
About HSBC
