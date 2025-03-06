Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 190.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,033 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $18,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

