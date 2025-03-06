Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $25.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.11. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

