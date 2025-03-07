4,636 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Novus Advisors LLC

Novus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,412,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,683,000 after buying an additional 1,160,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after buying an additional 950,857 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 519,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,990,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $176.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $154.17 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.57.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

