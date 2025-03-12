Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 2,798 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

BATS MOAT opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

