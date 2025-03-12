Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $895.10 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $382.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $949.66 and its 200 day moving average is $845.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,014.26.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,241.12. The trade was a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

