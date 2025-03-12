New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,373 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 3.4% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $21,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $172.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $159.39 and a 1-year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

