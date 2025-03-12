HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,292 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.5% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $398,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $269.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $198.94 and a 1 year high of $272.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.29 and a 200-day moving average of $248.79.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.