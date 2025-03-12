HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 101,831 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $470,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $273.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

