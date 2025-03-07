Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 203 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

