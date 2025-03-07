Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Raised to Moderate Buy at Cormark

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

About Advantage Energy

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.52. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.