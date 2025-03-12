Short Interest in Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH) Increases By 861.9%

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCHGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, a growth of 861.9% from the February 13th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 64.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of ATCH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 508,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,618. Quantum Fintech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $116.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.81.

About Quantum Fintech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

