Short Interest in Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH) Increases By 861.9%

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, a growth of 861.9% from the February 13th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 64.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Quantum Fintech Acquisition Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of ATCH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 508,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,618. Quantum Fintech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $116.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.81.
About Quantum Fintech Acquisition
