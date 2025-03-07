Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

