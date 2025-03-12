GreenX Metals (LON:GRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenX Metals (LON:GRX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.75) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GreenX Metals had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 989.60%.
GreenX Metals Stock Up 1.4 %
GRX opened at GBX 43.60 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.09. The company has a market capitalization of £252.41 million, a P/E ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.14. GreenX Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79 ($1.02).
About GreenX Metals
