GreenX Metals (LON:GRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenX Metals (LON:GRX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.75) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GreenX Metals had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 989.60%.

GreenX Metals Stock Up 1.4 %

GRX opened at GBX 43.60 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.09. The company has a market capitalization of £252.41 million, a P/E ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.14. GreenX Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79 ($1.02).

About GreenX Metals

GreenX Metals Limited engages in the exploration for and evaluation of arctic rift copper project in Greenland. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Perth, Australia. GreenX Metals Limited operates as a subsidiary of BNP Paribas Nominees PTY Ltd Acf Clearstream.

