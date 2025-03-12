Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Takes $185,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $3,488,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

