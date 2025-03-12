Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,399,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,422% from the average session volume of 91,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Atico Mining Trading Up 33.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

