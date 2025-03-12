Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 19.3% – Here’s What Happened

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 19.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.24. 727,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 532,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 13.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.43.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 12,717.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Investments to Consider as China’s Market Heats Up
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.