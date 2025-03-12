iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $200.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

