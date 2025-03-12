Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 323,792.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LYEL stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.41. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

