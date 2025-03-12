Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.36% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $22,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,544,000. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6,396.5% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 225,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 221,704 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,674,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 863,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,932,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.91. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

