Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,364 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 3.7% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $14,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,090,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of CALF opened at $38.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

