Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $156.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $275.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.08 and a 200-day moving average of $151.78. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

