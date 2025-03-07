Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 215.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,158 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,237,000 after buying an additional 21,215,739 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,773 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,456,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,597 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,877,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,197 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $28.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

