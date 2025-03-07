Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,900 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 562,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

KBWD traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.07. 68,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,428. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

