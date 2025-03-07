Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,900 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 562,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance
KBWD traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.07. 68,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,428. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.40.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
